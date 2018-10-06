James E. Myers ‘Ed’ (May 29, 1942 – Sept. 25, 2018)

On September 25, 2018 James E. Myers 'Ed' passed away in Glenwood Springs, Colorado, at the age of 76.

Ed is survived by daughter, Tammy Conway, sons Jeff Myers of Gypsum, Colorado and Timothy (TC) Myers of Oak Creek, Colorado, stepdaughter, Alison (Rhett) Rucker of Flagstaff, Arizona. Granddaughters Angela Conway and Wyleigh Myers, grandsons Raymond Conway, Jesse & Kellen Myers, step grandchildren Cameron, Izaac and Zoe Rucker, brothers Larry (Donnia) Myers, Buzzy Myers, sisters Joan White, Donna (Dan) Nowak, four nieces, three nephews, ex-wives Pam Schultz and Susie Bullis. He is preceded in death by his parents Helen & Cecil Myers and daughter-in-law Tiffany Robinson Myers.

Ed was born on May 29, 1942 in Rock Springs, Wyoming to Helen and Cecil Myers. Ed graduated from Battle Mountain High School in 1960.The majority of his working life was spent in the ski industry building lifts, gondolas or trams on Vail Mountain, Beaver Creek, Alyeska Resort, AK, Las Vegas, Texas, New Mexico, Puerto Rico, Silver Mountain, Idaho. He is a man who loved his family sincerely. His children and grandchildren remember him as a kind and loving dad and papa. His sister Joan said it best "Ed played hard and worked hard". He loved to cook, hunt, fish and watch his grandchildren play sports.

A celebration of life will be held in the summer of 2019. Ed's family would like to thank Dr. Dent and staff, Dr.'s Gaines, Oliver & Campana, Kathy Via, Tracy Klugger at Porter Adventist Hospital, Valley View Hospital staff, Castle Peak Senior Life & Rehabilitation, Home Health & Hospice of the Valley staff and Visiting Angels of Eagle for their dedication and care of Papa Ed.