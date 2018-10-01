James (Jim) Edward Stevens (December 13, 1938 — September 27, 2018)

James (Jim) Edward Stevens, 79, passed away on September 27, 2018, after a long struggle with COPD.

He was born in Leetown, WV, on December 13, 1938, to Leon and Corrine (Harden) Stevens.

He was one of nine children, lived in Leetown and attended Jefferson County Public Schools. He enlisted in the US Army in 1963. While stationed at Fort Carson, Colorado, he met the love of his life, Billie Rae (Bee) Cerise Stevens. They were married on July 4, 1964. He was a Vietnam veteran. He went into business for himself building many beautiful homes throughout the years in Colorado. Jim loved working in his shop building furniture. In 1989, Jim and his family moved to West Virginia where he and son Jamey continued the construction business. Together they built homes for many families in the panhandle.

Jim loved baseball; he played baseball through his youth in Leetown. He was an avid Red Sox fan. He had a special love for his grandchildren, spending countless hours loving, laughing and teasing with them and teaching them his kind and gentle ways.

He is survived by his wife, Bee; daughter, Jennifer Alice and husband Rick; son, James Alan (Jamey) and wife Andrea; grandchildren, Kathryn, Elaina, and Molly Rhinaman, and Alexa and Cody Stevens; his brother, Phillip (Buck) Stevens and wife Pamela; his brother-in-law Stuart Cerise and wife Suzanne; sister-in-law Linda Cerise; and a number of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Arnold Harden, Donald Stevens, Glenn Stevens, Alice Stevens, Dorothy Shade and Louise Race; and brother-in-law John Cerise.

Jim donated his body to Science Care. At Jim's request there will be no service.

If anyone wishes, donations may be made to Hospice of the Panhandle, 330 Hospice Lane, Kearneysville, WV 25430.

