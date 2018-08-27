James (Jim) Russell Becker (January 23, 1939 — August 21, 2018)

James (Jim) Russell Becker, 79, of Peach Valley, passed away at his home August 21, 2018. Jim was born January 23, 1939, to John and Pauline (Haas) Becker on the family ranch in Antlers, Colorado. He attended Antlers School until the family moved to Peach Valley in 1950. He graduated from New Castle High School in 1956 and spent 2 years in the U.S. Army, serving as an aircraft mechanic. He was a championship marksman, participating in military competitions. Most of those years he spent in Panama. He returned home to run the family ranch until it was sold in 1974. He then worked for and alongside his Uncle, Harry Becker, at East Avenue Furniture until his retirement. Jim was known for his big vegetable and fruit gardens and especially his "Jim" tomatoes that were sold at the local farmers market. In the fall, he loaded his truck with watermelons and drove around giving them away to anyone he encountered. Jim had a talent for fixing anything his friends and family brought to him. He carried a wrench in his pocket at all times just for that purpose. A helpful neighbor, friend and family man.

He is survived by his two sisters, Carol (Steven) Collins of Montrose and Linda (Fred) Kuersten of Peach Valley. He was predeceased by his parents and two brothers, Donald and Larry. He is also survived by nephews, nieces, cousins, great-nieces and a great-nephew.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 30, at 1 p.m. at the Rifle Cemetery. A reception following at the Red Barn Guest Ranch at 4 p.m. Please come and share your memories.