James Lambert Burger (December 10, 1935 – December 10, 2018)

LCDR (USN ret.) James "Jim" L Burger, died peacefully at home in Ramona, California, December 10, 2018, at age 83.

Jim is survived by his wife, Nola (Bruton); 3 children, Kathryn (Brumfield) and Kelvin, of Ramona, Deborah of San Diego, his brother, Robert Burger, of Lake Forest California, six grandchildren, and three great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents, Lambert Joseph Burger and Dorothy Lee (Sterling) of Lakewood, Colorado, and his sister, Joan, of Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

He was born in Lamar, Colorado, Dec 10, 1935, later the family settled in Glenwood Springs. He graduated Garfield County High School in 1954, and married his college sweetheart, Nola while at Mesa College. After graduating Denver University in 1964, he received a commission in the US Navy, serving 24 years. In 1991 the family retired to Ramona, CA, to be closer to his children and grandchildren.