James R. "Jim" Sybert, 82, died at his home in Naples, Florida on December 15, 2017. He and his wife, Sue, also lived part time in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.

In Colorado, Jim enjoyed hiking with the 100 Club and river rafting with friends. In Florida, he favored tennis and toasting the sunset at Pelican Bay. He loved traveling the world. Jim retired as Professor Emeritus of Physics from the University of North Texas in 2004. He always had a funny story to share, and he never met a stranger. His great baritone laugh would brighten any room. Jim will be sorely missed, but his memory will bring a smile or a chuckle to those who knew him well.

He is survived by his wife, Sue Maisch; four children: Nancy Casperson Salensky, David Mark Sybert, Julia Sybert Monticino, and Daniel Byron Sybert; four grandchildren: Erica Casperson, Stephen Salensky, Arya Monticino & Aidan Monticino; and many friends: as he would say, "You know who you are." A celebration of life will be held at a date and time to be announced. Memorials may be directed to the Jim Sybert Memorial Fund at UNT, or the charity of your choice. Online condolences may be made by visiting http://www.fullernaples.com