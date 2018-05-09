James Sinkler Hickson (Dec 17, 1933 – May 07, 2018)

James Sinkler Hickson, 16-year resident of Glenwood Springs, passed away peacefully on May 7, 2018, at the age of 84.

Jim was born in Milan, MO, on December 17, 1933. His memories from his first five years were his father's bird dogs (Bow & Wow), breaking his first pair of glasses on purpose and the resulting spanking, freezing an ear, driving his father's car into a ditch, and spending time in his grandfather's drug store.

His family moved around a bit and finally settled in Rustburg, VA, where his father was a general practitioner and his mother helped out in the office. Jim attended Episcopal High School in Alexandria, VA, where he excelled in math and science but never could master spelling. He ran track and hurdles and also pole vaulted. He graduated with top honors in math and went on to enroll in the chemical engineering program at the University of Virginia. There he was a member of the Kappa Alpha fraternity and the Tau Beta Pi academic honor society. While a student at UVA, he met his soon-to-be wife, Mildred Hill, on a blind date. They were married on November 22, 1955. Upon graduation from UVA in 1956, he went to work for E.I. DuPont for 38 years.

Jim did not stay retired long. He became a real estate agent in 1991 in Bedford, VA, where he thought he would live out his remaining years with Mildred. But, in 2002, he and Mildred moved to Glenwood Springs to be closer to their only child, Ellen Brooks and her husband David. On August 28, 2004, he became the proud grandfather to Watts Brooks.

Jim enjoyed hunting, fishing, flying model airplanes, skiing, riding ATV's, playing a competitive game of duplicate bridge, and tinkering with everything. He was a loving husband and father and had a strong faith that guided him in everything that he did.

Jim is survived by his wife of 63 years, Mildred (Hill) Hickson, his daughter Ellen Brooks (David), and grandson Watts Brooks. He was preceded in death by his parents, Edward Watts Hickson and Mildred Morine Hickson and his sister Mildred Ann Guthrie.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Palliative Care Program at the Valley View Hospital Foundation, Glenwood Springs, CO.

A memorial service will be held at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Glenwood Springs, CO, on Sunday, May 13 at 2:00pm.

Internment will take place at The Church of the Good Shepherd in Evington, VA, on Wednesday, May 16 at 4:30pm.