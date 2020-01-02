Jamshid Moghadam (7/2/1954 — 12/4/2019)
Jamshid Moghadam has left this Earth. Many in the Roaring Fork Valley had the gift of knowing him as a Master Healer. Jamshid was an intuitive and instinctual practitioner that led with compassion, kindness and truth with his fellow man. Jamshid’s friends and family will be forever grateful for the life he shared with them. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
