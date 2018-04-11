Jan Girardot (Aug 20, 1935 – Mar 31, 2018)

Longtime local Jan Girardot took his last train into the night on March 31, 2018.

Jan was born August 20, 1935, in Milwaukee, WI. Despite a childhood that was marred by the ravages of polio, he was an avid accordionist performing with his band "The Rascals of Rhythm." He also showed a capacity for grasping and solving complex technical problems. Paired with his love for music, he was soon tinkering with, playing and eventually repairing pipe and electronic organs.

In 1957 he was briefly married to Margaret Huffman with his daughter Karen being born in early 1958. Later that year he met the love of his life, Patricia Scott, and they were married on December 12, 1958. They had 2 sons, Louis and Michael.

The early 70's found Jan and family living in East Denver and looking to escape from the big city. In 1974 they relocated to Glenwood Springs and Jan opened a music store, specializing in his lifelong love, the organ. It was during this time that Jan earned the nickname "Smilin' Jan the Organ Man" and it was a rare Saturday that one could go out in Glenwood and not encounter him demo'ing his wares at City Market, Hested's or The Glenwood Mall.

In retirement Jan helped found the Glenwood Railroad Museum and what is now known as Two Rivers Unitarian Universalist Fellowship.

Jan is survived by his daughter Karen Caprioni, sons Mikie and Louis, daughters-in-law Tammy and Lisa, grandchildren Brendan, Simone and Raine and 2 great-grandchildren Grayson and Kennedy.

A celebration of Jan's life will be held Friday, April 13, at 2:00 at The Third Street Center in Carbondale.