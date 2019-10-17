Jane Anderson Collins (March 30, 1954 — October 5, 2019)

Jane Anderson Collins left us on October 5, 2019, after a 14 1/2 year battle with four different cancers.

Jane was a fighter: tough, strong-minded and able to endure a lot of pain. She tried to stay active to the end.

Jane was born in Barron County, Wisconsin, to Robert and Louise Anderson. She grew up on a 2,000 acre dairy farm, where everyone worked hard, but also enjoyed boating, skiing and events with relatives and neighbors. Christmas was the most important holiday to the Andersons, and that continued throughout Jane’s life.

Jane attended Barron High School where she made friends that lasted a lifetime. She was active in 4-H, saddle club and school sports. She water skied for the Chetek Hydroflights ski team as a bare footer and trick skier. In 1964, Jane was introduced to skiing in Aspen and fell in love with Aspen Mountain and Highlands.

Jane attended UW-Eau Claire and received a BS degree from the University of Minnesota, where she taught hygiene classes for a year.

In 1978 Aspen called, and she made it her home. She went to work as a hygienist with Dr. Comcowich, took a break from dentistry, worked at Hallam Lake and then returned to dentistry working with Dr. Hardy. Jane left Aspen in 1984 and moved to Holland Hills with her husband, Tom Collins (TC). Jane and TC’s daughter, Shannon arrived in 1991 and became the center of Jane’s life. Jane worked with Dr. Covello in Carbondale until cancer forced her to retire in 2013. Jane loved working as a hygienist and adored her patients. Many of them remained her friends.

Jane was preceded in death by her mother, Louise Anderson.

She is survived by her husband Tom Collins (TC) and daughter Shannon Collins of El Jebel, CO, Father Robert Anderson and sister Anita Husby of Albuquerque, NM, Nephew Jeff Husby and great-nephew Josh Husby of Orlando, FL, Flint Smith her first husband of Carbondale, CO, and many friends and cousins.

A celebration of life will be held at Bumps Restaurant located at the base of Buttermilk Ski Area on Saturday, October 26, from 2PM to 6PM.

In lieu of flowers donate in Jane’s name to the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society at https://www.lls.org.