Jane Louise Jones (December 8, 1934 — July 28, 2018)

Jane Louise Jones went home to live with Our Heavenly Father, surrounded by her family; loving and caring for her. She was born in Denver the daughter of Wilhelm and Mollie Seeger. After graduation from Wheat Ridge High School, she worked at Gates Rubber Company in Denver, where she met her husband, Robert Jones. She enjoyed water skiing, bowling, camping, raising her children, John Jones & Cissy Tabor, and spending time with her grandchildren. The family moved to Rifle in 1983, where Jane worked at Rifle High School until retirement.

She is survived by her husband, Bob Jones; brother, Norman Seeger; son, John Jones; daughter, Cissy Tabor; grandchildren Mollie Fountain, Morgan Tabor, and Ian and Zoey Jones; and great-grandsons, Kayson and Brooks Fountain.

Please join us in celebrating her life for graveside services at the Rose Hill Cemetery in Rifle, CO, on Saturday, August 11, 2018 at 11 AM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Alzheimer's Foundation of America, 322 8th Avenue, 7th Floor, New York, NY 10001.