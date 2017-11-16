 Janice L. Ward (Jan. 11, 1959 — Oct. 11, 2017) | PostIndependent.com

Janice L. Ward (Jan. 11, 1959 — Oct. 11, 2017)

The family of Jan Ward would like to invite her friends and family to a celebration of her life November 30th at 1 p.m.

Jan loved a party, so please join us at Rivers Restaurant located on 2525 South Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs for tea and light refreshments.

Fancy hats are optional.

