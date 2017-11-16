Janice L. Ward (Jan. 11, 1959 — Oct. 11, 2017)
November 16, 2017
The family of Jan Ward would like to invite her friends and family to a celebration of her life November 30th at 1 p.m.
Jan loved a party, so please join us at Rivers Restaurant located on 2525 South Grand Avenue in Glenwood Springs for tea and light refreshments.
Fancy hats are optional.
