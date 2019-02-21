Janice Lynn McCarty (November 23, 1950 — February 12th, 2019)
February 21, 2019
Janice Lynn McCarty of Battlement Mesa passed away on Tuesday, February 12th, peacefully at her home.
She was born November 23, 1950, in Hoisington, Kansas, to Orville and Theora Tuzicka.
She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Roger James McCarty; both parents; and her brothers Charles and Orville Jr.
Survivors include her daughters Lesa (Brian) Rust, Lori (Jason) Webb, Cindy McCarty and Vickie (Christopher) Wilson; 9 grandchildren; 9 bonus grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers Dennis (Phyllis) Tuzicka, Tim (Rosie) Tuzicka and Kevin Tuzicka; and many nieces and nephews.
Trending In: Obituaries
Trending Sitewide
- Edwards man comes face to face with mountain lion Tuesday night
- Victim identified in Glenwood Springs I-70 pedestrian death
- Glenwood Mall doubles down on assertion that Ross lease was problematic
- Thieves who ripped off $9,000 in tools busted for trying to resell them
- Home sweet homecoming for 6-year-old who was critically injured in I-70 Christmas Eve crash