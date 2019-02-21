Janice Lynn McCarty (November 23, 1950 — February 12th, 2019)

Janice Lynn McCarty of Battlement Mesa passed away on Tuesday, February 12th, peacefully at her home.

She was born November 23, 1950, in Hoisington, Kansas, to Orville and Theora Tuzicka.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 42 years, Roger James McCarty; both parents; and her brothers Charles and Orville Jr.

Survivors include her daughters Lesa (Brian) Rust, Lori (Jason) Webb, Cindy McCarty and Vickie (Christopher) Wilson; 9 grandchildren; 9 bonus grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; her brothers Dennis (Phyllis) Tuzicka, Tim (Rosie) Tuzicka and Kevin Tuzicka; and many nieces and nephews.