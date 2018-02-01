Jason Dillion Ryden-Sills (June 3, 1975 — January 25, 2018)

Jason Dillion Ryden-Sills, 42, passed away on January 25, 2018, at St. Mary's Hospital in Grand Junction from leukemia. He was born June 3, 1975, in Richmond, California, to Debbie Franz. In 1980 at the age of 5 he was adopted by Charles and Angela Ryden. He attended school in New Castle, Rifle and Glenwood Springs. He lived on the family ranch on Main Elk and West Elk Creek out of New Castle. He liked helping with the haying in the summer and feeding cows in the winter. One of his favorite things to do was go to the Cline Tops with his dad riding horses, moving cows and spending time at the Cow Camp Cabin. He loved to fish and also go 4-wheeling to Meadow Lake and other areas. He always wanted to be a Mountain Man. He had many jobs. He was a heavy equipment operator, worked in construction even hauling rocks and gravel for the new bridge in Glenwood Springs. He drove semis hauling loads all over the country. He got to see many states that he didn't see before, but he didn't like the cities.

He was married to Ellen M. Baber and divorced. His second wife is Karinda Sills of Grand Junction, who survives him. He had no children of his own. He is survived by his parents, Charles and Angela Ryden; sisters Tamara (Danny) Moss of New Castle, Laura (Keith) Galloway, Ten Sleep, Wyoming, and Kira Hunter of Rifle; brothers Justin Ryden and Wesley Ryden of New Castle; and nephew J.C. of Rifle, Colorado. His biological mother, Debbie Cook, Uncle James of Denver and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. He is also survived by his wife, Karinda's extended family. He is preceded in death by his brother, Conrad Ryden; grandparents, Ted and Elna Ryden, Gifford and Melva Marney, and Dwight and Yvonne Franz; and two uncles.

A celebration of Life will be held at the Rifle Funeral Home on Saturday, February 17, 2018, at 2:00 p.m. with a reception to follow.