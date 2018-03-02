Jeanne Baker (February 19, 1924 – February 27, 2018)

Jeanne Baker was born in Gate, Oklahoma, but moved with her family to Golden, Colorado, when she was a few weeks old. She was elected "Miss Golden Girl" at the age of 16. She met her husband in Golden when he was a student at the Colorado School of Mines.

After her war-time marriage to Sid Baker and birth of daughter Jan in Colorado, the family spent ten years in Texas where daughter Judi was born. After they returned to Colorado, Jeanne worked in customer service at the Bank of Glenwood for 25 years. She was a swimmer and a seamstress, a keen observer of world affairs and active in PEO, her sorority and her church. She sewed hundreds of bonnets for newborns at Valley View hospital and volunteered at the Frontier Historical Society for over 25 years. She loved to travel and in later years explored many parts of Europe, the Middle East and Asia.

Early hardship and her Quaker roots shaped Jeanne's values of independence and a keen sense of personal ethics. In later years, she was an elder in the local Presbyterian Church. She will be remembered for her generosity to others and cheerful hospitality to countless guests. She was a gentlewoman who was also a lot of fun.

Jeanne is lovingly remembered by her daughters, Jan Sacherer of Longmont, CO, and Judi Morton of British Columbia, as well as Canadian granddaughters Elli and Clair, and five great-grandchildren. As the matriarch of her generation, Jeanne was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Baker, and many aunts and uncles. Jeanne's ashes will be kept at Farnum Columbarium beside the Roaring Fork River where she took her daily walk for many years. A celebration of her life will be held at 2 pm on March 24 at the Glenwood Presbyterian Church.