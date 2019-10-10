Jeanne M. Furman (October 8, 1921 — October 7, 2019)

Jeanne passed from this life one day prior to her 98th birthday at Emerald Springs Senior Living in Yuma, Arizona, where she had lived since the spring of 2017 and attended Christ Lutheran. Her daughter, Susan, and the love of her entire family and many dear friends accompanied Jeanne on her final journey. Jeanne was preceded in death by her son Kris, brother Bill and grandson Case.

She is survived by son Eric Furman (Ann) of Beverly Hills, FL; daughter Linda Schuemaker (Mark) of Glenwood Springs, Colorado; and daughter Susan Hanson (Jim) of Yuma, Arizona; five grandchildren including Ben Furman (Elizabeth) of Gulfport, FL; Alyssa Lipp (Nathan) and Ryan Hanson (Samantha) of Phoenix, AZ; and Karsten and Ian Hanson of Yuma, AZ; four great-granddaughters and one great-grandson. A full obituary is available at desertviewmortuary.com.

No services are planned.