Jeannine L. Henry passed away December 17, 2017. Jeannine was born January 25, 1929, in Louisiana. A public celebration will be held at 3:30 P.M. May 25, 2018, at Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs Colorado. A reception will be held from 5-8 P.M. May 25, 2018, at St. Stephens Catholic Church.