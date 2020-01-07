Jennie J. Metz (July 27, 1924 — December 16, 2019)

Jennie J. Metz was born on July 27, 1924, to Damiana and Carlo Bavuso in Kansas. She attended Girard High School and received certificate awards in softball, volleyball and music from the Missouri Kansas League.

In 1947, Jennie married the love of her life, Howard A. Metz, a World War II veteran. They raised two children, Connie M. Cooper and Gary H. Metz. They lived in various places around the US, most notably Ellinwood, KS, and Littleton, CO.

In 1989, Jennie and Howard relocated to Glenwood Springs, CO. Jennie stayed active in the community by working at the Diet Center and participating in bowling, water aerobics, and the Red Hat Society.

Jennie was an avid sports fan who never missed a Broncos game or the first eight innings of a Rockies game.

By far, the most important thing in Jennie’s life was spending time with her four grandchildren, Zachary J. Cooper, Gary M. Metz, Christopher W. Cooper and Steven A. Metz, as well as her two great-grandchildren, Elly Metz and Taylor Metz, who affectionately called her GiGi.

Jennie was the last surviving member of the Bavuso family, which included four sisters and two brothers. Jennie is survived by her daughter Connie (Joe Mollica), son Gary (Theresa Metz), four grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Services will be held on January 10 at 10:30 a.m. at

Light of The World Catholic Church

10306 W. Bowles Ave.

Littleton, CO 80127