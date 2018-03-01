Jerry Johnson died peacefully at home in Canon City February 24, 2018. In the 1980s, Jerry moved to Rifle and worked for the Rifle Correctional Facility, from where he retired. Survived by children, Lance (Nikki) Johnson and Shannon Johnson and numerous extended family members. Celebration of life, 5pm Saturday, March 3, Elks Lodge, 404 Macon Ave., in Canon City. Full notice, http://www.holtfamilyfuneralhomes.com.