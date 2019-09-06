Jesse Clay Dempsey

The calling home of the soul of our son, brother, uncle, father, and friend has left our hearts saddened and grieving. We can find peace in knowing that his Grandfathers Joe Starbuck and James Hogan along with his Grandmother Lois Starbuck were there to greet and guide him on his journey.

He was a man of few words with strong intuitions and he loved life, his son Clayton, family, fishing, and the outdoors with his whole heart.

With unconditional love Jesse sends us each a message to heal our hearts and know that every day he walks beside us.

He is survived by his mother Susan, father Steve, brother Ty and two sisters Jana and Stephanie, son Clayton as well as nephews, nieces and friends. He will be sorely missed and never forgotten.