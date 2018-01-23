Jesse Eugene Myers Jr. (March 3, 1932 — January 20, 2018)

Jesse E Myers Jr, 85, went to be with the Lord on January 20, 2018, at E Dene Moore Nursing Home in Rifle, CO. He was born March 3, 1932, to Jess G Myers Sr and Juna May Myers (Crawford) in Denver, CO. Jesse lived in the Rifle area his whole life. He is survived by his wife Joyce, three sons, Jesse (Tammy), Jerry and June, as well as many grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his loving son Jack. Services will be held at the First Baptist Church in Silt, CO, at 10:30 on Thursday, January 25th.