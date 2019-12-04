Jesse Wyatt Merry (May 11, 1999–November 29, 2019)

Jesse “Wyatt” Merry was a beloved son, brother, father, and friend. Wyatt always had a way to make those around him laugh no matter the situation. He was never one to back down and always gave an honest opinion. He was proud of being a heavy machine operator and worked hard in every job. Wyatt loved spending time with his family, and especially loved being an uncle and a brother. His hobbies included; anything gun related, ranching, snowmobiling, and nights filled with good times and friends.

Wyatt, 20, passed away on November 29, 2019 in his hometown of Parachute. Wyatt was born on May 11, 1999 in Grand Junction to Jesse V. Merry and Melanie (Laman) Aldrich. He is survived by his father Jesse, and mother Melanie (Ben). Sisters Baileyann (Ben) Williams, Cayley and Annika Merry, Josey and brother Wade Aldrich. Son Jesse M. Merry, three nieces, and a nephew. Step sister Sadee and step brother Gus Aldrich.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donating to a trust for Wyatt’s son, Jesse Mahlon Merry, through Wells Fargo.

Cremation has taken place, and a celebration of Wyatt’s life will be held Sunday, December 8, at the Grand Valley High School cafeteria at 2 p.m.