Jessica Myone Widmer (April 8, 1989 — March 16, 2018)

Jessica Myone Widmer, 28, was taken suddenly in a tragic accident on March 16, 2018. She was born April 8, 1989, to John & Marjorie Widmer in Rangely, CO.

Jessica attended school in Rangely until the family moved to Rifle, CO, during her freshman year. She blossomed in Rifle playing volleyball, basketball and soccer; attending advanced placement classes; being inducted in to the National Honor Society; and making many (lifelong) friends. Soccer and firefighting were Jessica's passions. If she wasn't running, studying or practicing, she was at the fire department.

After high school, Jessica's free-spirit soared. She attended three colleges, earned 2 bachelor's degrees, obtained her wildland fire certificate, lived in several new places, and met even more new friends.

Jessica spent a brief time in the Air Force's Security Forces before returning to her beloved Colorado. She loved the mountains, fresh air, sunshine, fishing and adventures. Jessica was a fierce friend who felt she could fix anything and make anyone feel like they mattered.

Jessica was preceded in death by her great-grandfather, Francis Moore, great-grandmother, Zealtha Moore Trice, grandfather, Donald Sloan, and her adored dog, Buddy. She is survived by her parents, John & Marjorie Widmer (Rifle, CO), grandparents, Jim & Vickie Claybaugh (Rangely, CO), great-grandfather Roy Trice of Grand Junction and Phil & Barbara Widmer (Rangely, CO) and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A celebration of Jessica's life is scheduled for Saturday, March 24th, at 1pm at the Garfield County Fairgrounds South Hall, 1001 Railroad Ave, Rifle, CO 81650. Flowers are welcome (she loved them) or please consider a memorial contribution to your local animal shelter.

Dance for her. Smile when you think of her. But… above all, LIVE in her memory and honor.