Jim L. Michelsen (Aug. 12, 1942 – March 10, 2018)

Jim, 75, passed due to complications from pulmonary fibrosis. He passed in Tucson, AZ. He was born at Antlers, CO, to Oliver and Lovena (Ryden) Michelsen. He graduated from Rifle High School in 1960. He married Betty Ovinek in April 1962.

Jim graduated from Devry Technical Institute in Chicago with degree in electrical engineering. In 1965 he and Betty moved to Santa Clara, CA, where he spent 32 years working as an electronics engineer. Upon retiring in 1997, he and Betty moved to Tucson, AZ.

He is survived by his wife of Tucson, AZ; his daughter Kim Taylor and grandchildren Sean and Amanda Taylor all of San Jose, CA. He is also survived by sisters Chris Corwin of Moab, UT, and Carol Loesch of Grand Junction, CO.