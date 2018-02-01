JoAnn Anderson Pretti (December 29, 1925 — January 23, 2018)

JoAnn Anderson Pretti passed away peacefully at her home in McLean, Virginia, on January 23rd, 2018. JoAnn was a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, but a long-time resident of McLean, Virginia.

She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Helen Anderson, two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Anderson, and her loving husband of more 63 years, Dr. Reno C. Pretti. She is survived by two sons, Anderson Pretti of McLean, VA, and Scott (Regina) Pretti of Silt, CO; and a daughter Anne (David) Luter of Norfolk, VA; sister-in-law Sr. Marie Renee Pretti of St. Louis, MO, in addition to numerous nieces/nephews and their respective children and spouses.

JoAnn made her church home at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, VA. Before her passing she was given her last rights by the Catholic Church. She was active in her community through various service organizations such as the McLean Woman's Club. She was also a Bridge enthusiast, both as a player and a teacher. JoAnn was a well-known, passionate and respected teacher in Northern Virginia and beyond. She was an avid Bridge player up until her death and will certainly be missed in Bridge circles. Besides her passion for Bridge, JoAnn had a keen interest in foreign affairs.

JoAnn will be united with her husband, Reno, at the Pretti Family Gravesite in Rosebud Cemetery in Glenwood Springs, CO. A 10:30AM Rosary will be conducted in Glenwood Springs at Saint Stephen Catholic Church on Monday, February 5th, 2018, followed by a church service and burial conducted by Fr. Bert Chilson. A memorial Bridge get-together is planned for May 2018 in McLean, VA, in honor of JoAnn.