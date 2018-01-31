Joanne A. Pretti, 92, beloved wife, mother, sister and daughter passed away peacefully at her home in McLean, Virginia, on January 23rd, 2018. Joanne was a native of Lincoln, Nebraska, but a long-time resident of McLean, Virginia.

Mrs. Pretti was preceded in death by her parents, David and Helen Anderson, two brothers, Richard and Kenneth Anderson, and her loving husband of more than 60 years, Dr. Reno C. Pretti. She is survived by two sons, Anderson Pretti of McLean, VA, and Scott (wife Regina) Pretti of Silt, CO; and a daughter Anne (husband David) Luter of Norfolk VA; son-in-law Allen Haddox, Alexandria, VA; sister-in-law Sr. Marie Renee Pretti of St. Louis, MO, in addition to numerous nieces/nephews and their respective children and spouses.

Joanne made her church home at Saint John the Beloved Catholic Church in McLean, VA. She was active in her community through various service organizations such as the McLean Woman's Club. She was also a Bridge enthusiast, both as a player and a teacher. Joanne was a well-known, passionate and respected teacher in Northern Virginia and beyond. She was an avid Bridge player up until her death, and will certainly be missed in Bridge circles. Besides her passion for Bridge, Joanne had a keen interest in foreign affairs. She frequently attended the Great Decisions discussion group with her son-in-law, Allen.

Joanne will be united with her husband, Reno, at the Pretti Family Gravesite in Glenwood Springs, CO. A 10:30AM Rosary will be conducted in Glenwood Springs at Saint Stephen Catholic Church on Monday, February 5th, 2018, followed by a church service and burial conducted by Fr. Bert Chilson.