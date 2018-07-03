Joanne Ellen Gomez (August 27, 1953 — July 1, 2018)

Joanne Ellen Gomez, affectionately known as Jo, peacefully passed away at home on Sunday, July 1st, 2018.

Jo was born in Long Island, NY, on Aug. 27, 1953, as one of six children, three boys and three girls. She was raised in Brick Township, NJ. After she graduated from high school, her family moved to Sidney, NE. Later, in 1981, she relocated to New Castle, CO; this is where she happily raised her two boys, Philip and Mark.

Jo loved to laugh, immensely enjoyed trivia games, at which she excelled, and watching old movies, especially musicals, was her way to relax. Jo was an excellent baker and never was without a loving family cat around the home. Her great love for babies and children made her an excellent babysitter for numerous friends, and, of course, she was a proud grandmother.

Aside from working part-time jobs, including at Delice Bakery in Glenwood Springs and being a warm friendly face for many at the Rifle Gap Campground and Lake, she was a stay-at-home mother and wife who enjoyed entertaining guests and playing cards.

She is preceded in death by her parents and son Luke; leaving behind her loving husband of over 25 years, 2 sons, 7 grandchildren, 2 sisters and 3 brothers. Jo is now resting in sleep, awaiting her hope of a resurrection on earth as promised in the Bible at John 5:28 & 29.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 7, 2018, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 4 p.m.