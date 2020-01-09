Jody Sue Fahrenkrug (April 14, 1959 – December 13, 2019)

Jody Sue Fahrenkrug gracefully passed away on the 13th of December. She gained her heavenly wings at strait up 12 noon on the day of the last full moon of the decade. She always loved the full moon. She was surrounded by her husband of 39 years, her children, her grandchildren, her mom, her friends and even her dog who loved and cared for her day and night. She was loved so dearly by so many. The sun was shining and the birds were singing outside her room as she made her way home into the arms of Jesus.

Jody was born in Maryville, Missouri on April 14th, 1959 and moved to Colorado shortly after where she was able to grow up with her horses out in the country where she was always the happiest. She met her husband Mike while both living on a ranch in Carbondale, CO when she was 20 years old. They were married shortly after and have been best friends ever since. Together, they have 2 children, Kristopher and Tara, and 5 grandchildren; Faith (18), Shane (14), Jesse (12), Chase (8) and Curren (5).

Jody and Mike moved to Santa Barbara, California in 2004 to be near her children and grandchildren as there was nothing more important to her then her family. She loved them immensely and had a special connection with each one, as she did with anyone who knew her. She was a radiance of love and light in the world, an angel among us.

She was the type of person who made everyone feel important. Her love of people, nature and animals were extraordinary as she found beauty and joy in everyone and everything. She was extremely enlightened and a true gift to this world.

She was a lifelong student and teacher who spread her wisdom to people of all ages. She earned her first degree in animal health technology with honors, then received her BA in teaching with honors. She was a certified Enneagram teacher and was also an ordained minister. She taught 3rd grade for many years, then went on to teach ESL for many more – including at UCSB and Santa Barbara City College. She was also the 4-H leader in horseback riding for many years. She was a student of life and a truly gifted teacher.

She was incredibly strong and brave in her 6-year battle against a traumatic brain injury and Lewy Body Dementia. Through it all, she still taught those around her unconditional love, grace, gratitude and humility. She would always put others first and find gratitude even in the smallest moments.

She is survived by her parents, Robert and Alice Nation, her sister, Jackie Fields, her husband Mike Fahrenkrug, her son Kristopher Fahrenkrug, her daughter Tara Van Dyk and her grandchildren; Faith Van Dyk, Shane Van Dyk, Jesse Van Dyk, Chase Fahrenkrug and Curren Fahrenkrug.

In the last months of Jody’s life, the greatest thing she had to look forward to each week was getting to ride horses. Riding horses has brought Jody joy her entire life. We would love to ask that in lieu of gifts or flowers to please donate to Hearts Therapeutic Riding program to give others the opportunity to inspire, strengthen, and motivate people of all ages and capabilities through equine therapy. Please donate here in honor of Jody Fahrenkrug (click link below):

Please join us for a Celebration of Life on January 11, 2020 at 1pm at Montecito Covenant Church located at 671 Cold Spring Road, Santa Barbara, CA.

In honoring who she was as such a bright light in this world, we are asking to please wear white or light colors.