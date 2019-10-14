Joe B. Jammaron (December 14, 1928 — October 11, 2019)

Joe B. Jammaron passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019.

He was born December 14, 1928, in Carbondale, Colorado, to Victor and Sidonia Jammaron.

He attended several country schools graduating from G.C.H.S. in Glenwood Springs.

He joined the US Air Force serving four years before returning to work on the family ranch in Glenwood. He also went to work for Diemoz Construction where he worked for 50 years. Joe’s passion was airplanes.

He loved to fly and was active in the Civil Air Patrol and Garfield County Search and Rescue for many years.

Joe is survived by his wife Louise, step-daughter Wendy, brother Leo (Rosemarie) Jammaron, sister Fran (Nick) Pratt and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sisters Emma and Ida. In honor of his wishes there will be no funeral services.

Memorial contributions of your choice may be made in his name.