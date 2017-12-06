Joe Edward Mason N.D., H.D. (April 1, 1936 – December 4, 2017)

Joe Edward Mason N.D., H.D., 81, died peacefully at home on December 4, in Rifle.

Joe is survived by wife Donna, children Marilyn Dubis (Rudy), Marla Cable, Marie Koley (Rick), Joe Mason (Christine Schwartz), and Edward Mason (Monique), and sixteen grandchildren. He is preceded in death by parents Charlton Tripp and Myrtle Ann (Carlson) and brothers.

Joe was born on April 1, 1936, in Olathe, Colorado. He graduated from Delta High in 1954. Joe joined the Army in 1955 and served for 7 years.

Joe met Donna Marie Gray while serving our country and married in 1958. The couple has five children.

Joe was a Doctor of Healthiatry and Naturopractic. Joe and Donna owned and operated Rifle Natural Health from 1992 till 2007.

A funeral is scheduled for December 9th 10am at Rifle Funeral Home, reception to follow at United Methodist Lovell Building. All are welcome to attend.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Rifle Animal Shelter.