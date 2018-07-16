Joel Jeffrey Stokes (September 14, 1948 — July 6, 2018)

Joel Jeffrey Stokes passed away at his home in West Glenwood on July 6, 2018, after a brief battle with lung cancer. Joel was born in Denver, Colorado, to Bill and Irene Stokes on September 14, 1948. Survivors include brothers Dan and Kent, twin sister Barbie, daughter Jeny and two granddaughters.

Joel grew up in the ranching community near Granby, Colorado. His first job was with the Flowing J&J Ranch. Later, he was a wrangler for the YMCA camp located between Granby and Grand Lake. Here, he was totally in charge of 50 plus head of horses as well as the dudes who rode them. Joel's life-long passion for the rodeo began at an early age. He earned his Rodeo Cowboys Association (RCA) card before he graduated from high school. He spent many hours in the mountains with his father and his love and respect for the land and its wildlife, as well as his respect for the firearms he handled, came from those experiences.

Joel's adventurous spirit led him to the hunting camps on Kodiak Island in Alaska, the massive wheat harvests in northeastern Colorado, the plains of Texas, the Arizona desert, the watermelon fields in Oklahoma, as well as much of the Colorado high country and its rivers. Joel settled in Glenwood Springs where perhaps you knew him as the bartender at Los Desperados, or the guy in the red vest at Lowes, or as a fellow member of the Elks Lodge 2286. Maybe you just knew him as the kind, generous individual who always thanked you for being his friend.

Happy Trails, good Buddy!

Memorial services will be held Saturday, July 21, 2018, at 5 p.m. at the Glenwood Springs Elks Lodge in West Glenwood.