Joel Ray Davis (June 5, 1938 — June 7, 2018)
June 13, 2018
Ray was a wonderful husband and father. He was a Baptist Minister for over 30 years in Bakersfield, California. He loved the Lord and gave his life to serve Him. He met the love of his life, Janet, in Oklahoma. They were married 58 years & had two children & many grandchildren. He will be missed by all the lives he touched. Services will be held Saturday 11:00 A.M. at Bethel Baptist Church in Rifle.
