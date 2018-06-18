John D. Otto, 81, former pastor at Faith Mennonite Church in South Hutchinson, died at his home in Newton, Kansas, on June 16, 2018. John was born to Daniel E. and Susana G. (Kauffman) Otto on October 5, 1936, in Arthur, Illinois, and was the youngest of 8 siblings. John married his wife Edna Jane (Yoder) Otto on February 24, 1957, in Sarasota, Florida. They shared 61 years of marriage and had 5 children, Jeffrey (Yvonne), Jerry (Lorie), James (Alta), Jayne (John) Kamien, and Jon 'Tony' (Sondra). He is also survived by 8 grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Sydney, Jon and fiancé Natalie, Chase, Sarah, Savannah and Jackson; his brother Jeff (Leah) Otto; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Eli, Duane, Amos and Simon; and sisters, Lena and Polly.

He entered the pastoral ministry in 1960 and served churches in Missouri, Oklahoma, Iowa, Colorado, Ohio and Kansas. He also did interim pastorates at Halstead, McPherson and Deer Creek, Oklahoma. He was a member of Shalom Mennonite Church in Newton.

He was especially proud of and passionate about his service to Victory in the Valley, a support group for those living with cancer. John had many wonderful hobbies including woodworking, tub baths, bicycling, gardening, traveling and spending time with grandchildren, which brought him great joy. He was a current volunteer at Book Reviews in Newton.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Victory in the Valley- Newton Chapter and Hesston College Bible and Leadership fund.

Public viewing will be at Petersen Family Funeral Home on Tuesday, June 19, from 5 pm to 9 pm. A memorial service will be held at Shalom Mennonite Church on Wednesday, June 20, at 11 am.