John Dayton Jerome (March 23, 1933 — May 11, 2018)

Mr. John Dayton Jerome, 85, of Grand Junction, Colorado, died Friday May 11, 2018.

Military services will be held at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, Colorado, on May 16, 2018, at 1:00 PM. A visitation will be held from 4-6:00 PM at Martin Mortuary on Tuesday, May 15, 2018.

Born in Windsor, Colorado, on March 23, 1933. John attended school in Rifle, Colorado, and joined the U.S. Army in 1953 and he served his country honorably for 2 years. John had a long career in the Coal and Uranium Mining industry.

John enjoyed building and making odds and ends for his wife and family members.

You can see many of his Horseshoe projects and other creations throughout his home inside and outside in his yard.

He is survived by his wife, Nora Blanche Jerome; sister Annabell Shepard; his four sons Mike and Jayne Jerome, Kyle Jerome, Bryon Jerome, and Kevin and Ann Marie Jerome; 13 grandchildren, 29 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.