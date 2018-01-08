John E. Bukowich (9-19-1944 — 1-5-2018)

John was born 9-19-44 in Glenwood Springs to Felix and Burnice Bukowich, the youngest of seven children. After being raised in Glenwood Springs, he entered the Army and spent most of his military service in Vietnam. On 7-31-1971 he married Elaine Jenkinson and they made their home in Glenwood Springs. John worked hard and played hard. He devoted his working life to Berthod Motors and enjoyed camping, four wheeling, and yearly hunting trips with his family, and he was an expert woodworker and handy man. He was always willing to help someone but the last to ask for help. He is survived by his wife Elaine, one daughter Laurie (Arnold) Pressler of Rifle, two grandsons Jesse (Suzanne) Pressler of Greeley and Steven Pressler of Glenwood Springs. John has three sisters, Lillian (Jim) Ranniger of Littleton, Colorado, Edna (Freddy) Gerbaz of Glenwood Springs and Marjorie (Ernest) Gerbaz of Glenwood Springs; three brothers Pete Bukowich of Rifle, Colorado, Lawrence Bukowich of Glenwood Springs and Fred (Carolyn) of Missouri; and numerous nieces and nephews and brother-in-law Douglas (Mary) Jenkinson of Salem, Oregon.

He loved spending time with his kids and will be dearly missed by all those that loved him. At John's request there will be no services. The family wishes to thank VA and the entire Calaway-Young cancer center for the excellent and compassionate care he received.