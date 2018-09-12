John Edward Bolles (July 27, 1949 – May 23, 2018)

John was born in Nevada, Missouri to Gilbert and Josephine Cotter Bolles. John was a member of the Wyandotte Nation in Oklahoma. In 1957 the family moved to Littleton, Co. John graduated from the University Of Colorado, with a degree in Television and Media Production. John and his life time companion, Betsy Gyger moved to Austin, Texas for a graduate program and then to Corpus Cristi, Texas where John worked for various television stations in production. He also had a late night show, The Bardo Show. He then did media sales for TCI in Texas and when he moved to Glenwood Springs, Colorado in the 90's. John married Pat Pitts in Rifle, they separated in 2008. John was preceded in death by his parents and Betsy. He is survived by close friends and his loving cousins, Cindy Bolles Gooder, Patti Bolles Budowsky, Linda Hildedrand, Jim Urner, Martin Howerton, and Karen Brister. John donated his body to Science Care Inc. A memorial service was at Trappers Lake. Donations in his memory may be sent to Hospice, hchotv.org.