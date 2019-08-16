John Harvey Jacobsen (April 16, 1932 – August 10, 2019)

John Harvey Jacobsen (Jack) of Carbondale passed at the Grand Junction hospital St. Mary’s on Saturday August 10, 2019 at age 87. Jack was born to Dorothy Lillian Mitchell/Jacobsen in Harrisburg Pennsylvania on April 16, 1932.

He was a graduate of Irvington N.Y. high school and graduated Brooklyn Polytechnic with a Bachelor of Electrical Engineering June 10, 1959. He also served in the U.S. Army as a radioman in Korea.

Jack married Karen Adele McKinley/Jacobsen in Nyack, N.Y. June 9, 1965 and moved to Colorado in 1972. He owned United Floors Company with his father, Harold C. Jacobsen, in New York and started ABC Septic Company in Colorado. Jack enjoyed tutoring math for Colorado Rocky Mountain School and others.

He was preceded in death by his wife Karen Jacobsen, parents Dorothy and Harold C. Jacobsen, and brother Harold Jacobsen.

He is survived by his sons, John, Brian, and Rick Jacobsen and grandchildren.

An informal dinner will be held Sunday at 11:45, 18 August, 2019 at Mountain View Church, Glenwood Springs in memorial. Please bring a dish to share if able.