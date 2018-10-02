John L. Wheeler (August 9, 1939 — September 25, 2018)

John L. Wheeler of Rifle, Colorado, passed away on September 25, 2018. He was born on August 9, 1939, in Silt, Colorado. He graduated from high school in Grand Valley (Parachute) in 1957. After his schooling he moved to Denver for a period of time. While in Denver he met and married Karla Ingram in 1964. They returned back to Rifle where he spent the rest of his life in the Rifle area. To this marriage they had one daughter, Sherri Lynn, born in Rifle in 1965. John was a past master of the Rifle Masonic Lodge. He and his wife enjoyed traveling many places in the travel trailer. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved hunting with his son-in-law, Dave. His daughter held a special place in his heart and his grandson Logan. He was proud of his family.

John was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Mayetta of Rifle, Colorado. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Karla; Daughter, Sherri (Dave) of Littleton, Colorado; Grandson, Logan of Littleton, Colorado; Brother, Walt (Veleta) of Wamsutter, Wyoming; Sister, Cathy (Ron) Gillingham of Rawlins, Wyoming; and many nieces and nephews.

Cremation has taken place and services will be held at the Rifle Funeral Home Saturday, October 6, 2018, at 11:00a.m. A private family burial will take place at a later date.