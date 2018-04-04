John Louden Dunning

John Louden "Jack" Dunning of Melbourne, Fla., born to Kenneth Melvin and Sarah Frances Tullos Dunning, died suddenly of natural causes on March 26th, 2018.

He was born December 18, 1937, in Miami Shores, Fla., where he attended Country Day, Miami Edison High School and the University of Miami. As a Korean War Veteran, business man/real estate entrepreneur, Jack owned and ran the renowned Kenswick Country Club, movie theatres, bowling alleys, lumber mills and bought and sold real estate across the US.

Travelling and making many life long friends wherever he went, and living to the fullest, Jack married Priscilla Barker (Whitner) Dunning later having three children, Sally, Holly and Judd and raising them in Charlottesville, VA, Highlands, NC, and Glenwood Springs, CO, before later moving to Moab, Utah and then Melbourne Beach, Florida.

A big hearted man who loved caring for others, having a good laugh, good food and a few libations, Jack is survived by his son John "Judd" Dunning and wife Angela Dunning, grand children Ava and Grace of Los Angeles; daughter Holly Dunning Pihl, husband Roger Pihl and grand children, Tracy Marie and Robert Louden, of New Castle; and his former wife's family, Lonnie and Christine Whitner; nephews J.C. and P.J. of Bradenton, Fla., and numerous other Dunning cousins.

Jack was preceded in death by his daughter Sarah Frances (Sally) Dunning (43), Wife Priscilla Barker Dunning (67), and brother Ken M. Dunning Jr. (76).

There will be a small private service Saturday, April 7th in Melbourne Beach, Florida for family and close friends. Contact can be made to his son Judd Dunning for details.