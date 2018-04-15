Jon (Jack) Lyle Rosengren (November 11, 1941 — April 8, 2018)

Jon (Jack) Lyle Rosengren, resident of Rifle, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, April 8, 2018, at E Dene Moore Care Center in Rifle, Colorado, He was 76 years old.

Jack was born on November 11, 1941, in Chicago, Illinois, to Orville and Lorraine Rosengren. He attended the Morgan Park Military Academy in Chicago, Batavia High School, and North Central College in Naperville, Illinois. After college, he began working at his father's automobile dealership in Aurora, Illinois, as a salesman.

On January 4, 1967, Orville, Lorraine, Jack and his lifelong friend Charles Budde were on their way to Aspen, Colorado, for a skiing trip but ended up crashing onto the top of Mount Sherman, a peak over 14,000 feet. They remained there overnight and were rescued the next day. Although not together as much anymore, Charles and Jack always called each other every January 4.

After the plane crash his family became interested in raising quarter horses. It was at this time that they purchased a ranch in Carbondale, Colorado, and moved full-time to that ranch in late 1967. He continued as a automobile salesman in the Roaring Fork Valley for many years.

Jack was president of the CQHSA (Colorado Quarter Horse Association) for several years and was a great promoter of the CQHSA. Jack was a wonderful horseshow announcer and announced many shows around the valley. Jack and his wife Connie along with his in-laws Charles and Louise Kelley owned and operated Skyline Ranch & Kennels from 1974-1995.

When they sold the ranch they moved to Collbran, Colorado, for a few years. After Jack divorced he moved to Montana, California, Illinois and back to Colorado. Jack always said he thought of Colorado as home and where his family was. He met many dear friends along the way. Jack always made time to visit his mother in-law Louise Kelley.

Jack enjoyed buying and selling Western collectibles after he retired. Jack will be missed by many.

Jack is survived by his sister, Joan, two nephews, one niece, two grandnephews and two grandnieces.

No services will be held at this time.