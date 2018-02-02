Joseph David Coffey (Sep 01, 1953 – Jan 30, 2018)

Joseph David Coffey, 64, passed away after a 10-year battle with melanoma cancer on Tuesday, January 30th, in the house he built in Aspen, Colorado, surrounded by wife, son, daughter, and sister.

Joe was born on September 1, 1953, in Blowing Rock, North Carolina, to Hardin and Beulah Coffey. In 1985 Joe married Catherine Goodwin and together they raised their son Samuel Ryan and daughter JoAnna Haley in Aspen, Colorado. He worked for the Town of Snowmass Village for 38 years as the Housing Director and was particularly known for his kindness to his tenants and colleagues.

Joe is survived by his wife Cathy, two children Sam and JoAnna, his sister Judy Wesson, nephew Jason Wesson and his wife Katrina and daughter Kaya, mother-in-law Marion Phifer, sister-in-law Judy Riendeau, brother-in-law Brian Riendeau and niece Jesse Riendeau.

He is preceded in death by grandparents, Joseph Merritt and Sue Coffey, Austin and Haley Coffey and his parents Hardin and Beulah Coffey, plus his beloved Airedale terrier, Junior.

Services will be held on Friday, February 9th, at the Aspen Chapel at 12PM, with a reception following immediately after. Along with a group ski day dedicated to Joe on Saturday, February 10th, at Fanny Hill at 10AM where we will all meet to ski and share stories.

In lieu of flowers or gifts, we ask that you please donate to the Aspen Valley Hospital Oncology/Infusion Center and/or Home Care & Hospice of the Valley.