Joseph J. Hofer, 59, of Glenwood Springs, died Feb. 28, 2018, in Olathe, Co., after a long battle with cancer. He was born in Montana on Oct. 31, 1958, but lived and worked on the Western Slope for most of his adult life. Burial will be May 16, 2018, at 4:00 p.m, in the Highland Cemetery in New Castle, Co.