Joseph Willit (September 8, 1953-June 19, 2019)

Joseph L Willit, Age 65 passed away peacefully on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, at Valley view Hospital in Glenwood Springs Colorado he was born September 8, 1953 in Michigan to Wilbur Willit And June Russo. He worked as a diesel mechanic in Yuma Arizona before relocating to rifle Colorado And work for BMB plumbing under Scott and Lynda which he had a knack To fix everything you could imagine, there is not anything Joe couldn’t do that he set his mind to. Joe lived his life to the fullest through simple pleasures chatting with friends and family fishing and camping. Joseph had two brothers David and Bob Willit and also two sisters Caroline and Penny and his aunt V …had numerous aunts uncles cousins and siblings himself. He is survived by his ex-wife Debbie Seay and his four children Bambi Rude, Brandy Hunter, Jennifer Harvey, Kimberly plantz, along with his 14 grandkids and three great grandchildren. Memorial services will be held at church of Christ 435 Prefontaine Avenue rifle CO 81650 we will be celebrating Joe’s life with having a potluck and friends and family talking about how much he brought us so much joy so bring a dish if you can if not please no worries there’ll be a Bible study that starts at 9 AM followed by service is at 10 AM and the memorial service is at 11 AM is when we will all remember the great man husband father and friend Joseph Willit was.