Josephine Elizabeth Huffman (January 3, 1944 — August 9, 2019)

Josephine Elizabeth Huffman, 75, of Rifle, Colorado, passed away on August 9, 2019.

She was born on January 3, 1944, to Ubaldo and Mary Fresquez in Embudo, New Mexico. On December 31, 1993, she married her sweetheart H. Paul Huffman Josephine and Paul have been area residents for 25 years. She was an important member of the Rifle Elks Lodge #2195. She stood by and supported her husband as he served in his positions with the Elks Lodge, and donated many hours of service to the lodge.

She is survived by her husband H. Paul Huffman; daughters Vicky Lee and Lisa Elizabeth; brother Paul (Lucretia) Fresquez; sister Ruby (Alex) Lopez; special nephew, Dirk Matheson; and many other nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Vernon; and sister Bertha and Norma.

Funeral Services will take place Saturday, August 17, at 1:00 PM at Rifle Elks Lodge #2195, 501 W. 5th Street, Rifle, Colorado. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the funeral ceremony. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to be made to the Rifle Elks Charity Fund.