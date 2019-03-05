Joyce Anderson Wilde (January 21, 1931 — February 24, 2019)

Joyce flew peacefully away to her heavenly home on the bright, sunny, Sunday afternoon of February 24 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado. Her smile and her loving heart were uplifting and present to the very end, even though her mind and memory had slowly faded over the last several years. 88 years is a good run!

Joyce was born in Cheyenne, Wyoming, on January 21, 1931, to Robert W. and Ione (Ebaugh) Anderson. She was the second of four siblings. She grew up in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and Trinidad, Colorado, working with her brothers, Dale and Bruce, and sister, Autumn, on their family goat farm and dairy. Upon graduation from high school, she spent a year attending Trinidad State Junior College and played on the women's basketball team. She eventually settled in Cheyenne, Wyoming, and worked for the highway department. She met Ralph after hearing him DJ on the local AM Jazz station. She and Ralph were married in August 1955. The rest, as they say, is history.

Joyce, along with her husband, Ralph, raised three free-range boys in the high desert of New Mexico and imbued them with a love of nature, the outdoors and the sciences. Over the years she gave her time and talents helping and educating others. She taught reading and writing to the Job Corp men and boys in New Mexico. She and Ralph relocated to suburban Washington, D.C., in their mid-life. She continued her volunteer and education efforts by becoming a docent in the Reptile House at the Washington National Zoo. You would never hear her say, "Snakes, why did it have to be snakes!" She loved the time she spent with all shapes and sizes of reptiles. She embraced life on the eastern seaboard, loved long walks on the beach, and sailing on the Chesapeake Bay. She and Ralph retired to the Roaring Fork Valley in 1991. Joyce aided many young children in the beginning of their education at Head Start in Carbondale. Joyce enjoyed her worship time at Mountain View Church in Glenwood and Grace Bible Church in Parachute. Her eyes always sparkled when she told others of the accomplishments of her six grandchildren.

Joyce was a great mom and wife who put up with the antics of her boys and her husband all these years. She is greatly loved and will be missed.

She is survived by her brother Dale (Maggie); her brother-in-law Andy; her sister-in-law Pat; her three sons Jim (Deborah), Mike (Debbie) and Steve (Nansie); her six grandchildren Taylor, Matt, Kinsley, Russell, Coale and Carson; and her three great-grandchildren Baylee, Caleb and Emersyn.

She was preceded in death by her brother Bruce; sister, Autumn; and her husband, Ralph.

Donations in Joyce's memory can be made to a charity of your choice or the Alzheimer's Association (www.alz.org) to advance research for the cure and treatment of Dementia and Alzheimer's Disease.

A celebration of life will be held at Mountain View Church on March 19 at 4:30 p.m.