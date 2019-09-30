Joyce Myers (January 19, 1932 — September 27, 2019)

Joyce Eileen Owen Myers was called home by The Lord on September 27, 2019, surrounded by members of her family. She was born to Walter Francis Owen and Kathryn Keating in Gilman, Colorado. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jesse Eugene Myers Jr., and youngest son, Jack. She is survived by three sons, eight grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Services will be held Friday, October 4, 2019, at 11:00 A.M. at the First Baptist Church of Garfield County located at 632 Grand Avenue in Silt, Colorado. Interment will follow at Divide Creek Cemetery in Silt.