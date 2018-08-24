Joyce Wieben (June 18, 1951 – Aug. 20, 2018)
August 24, 2018
Joyce Wieben, 87, died on August 20, 2018 in Glenwood Springs, Colorado.
Joyce married Walter Wieben, June 18, 1951 (they were later divorced). They had six children.
She was preceded in death by her parents, son, Bruce Wieben, grandson, Kirk Wieben. She is survived by siblings, Marcia and Don (Pat) Barz; children, Wendy Petersen, Clint Wieben, David (Anne) Wieben, Marc (Jennifer) Wieben, and Matt (Gwen) Wieben, 12 grandchildren, 7 great-grandchildren.
Full obituary available at http://www.taylorfuneralservice.com.
