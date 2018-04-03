 Julie Hesse (January 4, 1956 — March 30, 2018) | PostIndependent.com

Julie Hesse (January 4, 1956 — March 30, 2018)

Memorial service will be from 4pm-6pm Thursday, April 5, at Aspen Mountain Rescue Headquarters.

Donations to Aspen Mountain Rescue only!