June Matuszak (September 3, 1950 — January 4, 2020)

June Matuszak, 69, of Colorado Springs, CO, passed away on January 4, 2020.

She was born in 1950, in Murphy, NC, the daughter of retired Lt. Colonel Victor Allen and Marilyn Allen. They moved to Colorado Springs, after Victor retired from the Marine Corps.

She is survived by her husband of 33 years, Robert Matuszak; her twin sister, Jane Allen (Marsha Kloker), of Rifle, CO; one daughter, Rebecca Romberger, of IL; and two grandchildren, Savannah Hunt of Idaho and Forest Hunt of TN. She was preceded in death by her parents and one daughter, Amy Marie Hunt.

June was a pastor of Full Gospel Assemblies and chaplain at hospitals in Colorado Springs. She previously worked at Cedar Springs in Colorado Springs.

She was an animal lover and so loved her two dogs Peanut and Riley. Memorials are suggested to The Humane Society.

A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Condolences may be sent to the family at klokermche@gmail.com.