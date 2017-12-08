Karla Jean Smith (12/20/81 – 12/03/17)

Karla was born to Jerry and Sandy Smith in Laramie, Wyoming. She spent part of her years growing up in the Rifle and Glenwood Springs area.

She is survived by both parents Jerry and Sandy, her fiance Doug E. Lyells, her son Douglas M. Lyells (Junior), her sisters Billy Jo Smith (Claude) Schull, and Marty Smith, her brother Colby Smith, her niece Miranda, and her nephews Kia, Calvin, Christopher, Caleb, and Craig.

Services will be held in Sundance, Wyoming, December 16, 2017, at 10:00am.