Obituary: Kathryn (Kay) Louise Gamba (September 30, 1932–August 6, 2019)

Kathryn (Kay) Louise Gamba, age 86, passed into the loving arms of her maker on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 8:20 PM.

Born September 30, 1932, to William and Thelma Heisler in Merrill, Iowa. Kay was preceded in death by her husband Jerome Gamba, her parents, William and Thelma Heisler and her two brothers Robert and James Heisler.

Kay leaves behind her loving children, Mark Gamba (Kendra) of Milwaukee, Oregon, Terri Garcia (Skip) Tucson Arizona, Michael Gamba (Karin) Glenwood Springs Colorado, Steven Gamba (Kimberly) Silt Colorado along with family friend Diane Rausch, grandchildren – Danielle Garcia, Dominick Gamba, Anthony Garcia, Forrest Gamba, Grace Gamba, Sofia Gamba, and great-grandchildren, Riley, Cora, Rowan and Cannen.

Service held Monday, August 12 2019 St, at Stephen Catholic Church 1885 Blake Avenue Rosary at 9:30 AM, Mass at 10:00 AM.